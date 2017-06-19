Osprey festival returns to Mare Island for 3-day run
The fifth annual San Francisco Bay Osprey Days will start its three-day run Friday at the Mare Island Shoreline Heritage Preserve in Vallejo. There are free walking and auto tours and other presentations, as well as boat trips, which cost $40, and require advance reservations.
