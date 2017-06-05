One Dead in Solo Vehicle Rollover Crash in Napa County
One person was killed in solo vehicle rollover crash on Highway 121, between the cities of Napa and Sonoma on Sunday, according to the California Highway Patrol. The car ended up about 20 feet down an embankment off the roadway at Haire Lane about 12:30 p.m., the CHP said.
