Oakland Named a Top City for Vegan Dining and More A.M. Intel
The Morris, opened by sommelier Paul Einbund and chef/partner Gavin Schmidt last fall in the Mission's former Slow Club space, is now expanding to weekday lunch. From 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., grab fare like smoked trout salad or the restaurant's aged beef burger .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Eater.
Comments
Add your comments below
Napa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Graden/Scoggins Quit PC
|5 hr
|Anonymous
|21
|Vallejo meetings now include police security
|6 hr
|soul of vallejo
|29
|New exhibit opens for Friday Art Walk in Vallejo
|16 hr
|People Get Ready
|9
|New FUSE fellow ready to help Vallejo (Oct '16)
|16 hr
|Counting Cornflakes
|60
|Hundreds show up as emotions run high at Orcem ...
|19 hr
|Mary Fukuto
|87
|Ryan Messano: A council surprise
|Wed
|JesusH
|26
|HELP STOP UNJUST Persecutions of TAXPAYERS in A... (Jul '13)
|Wed
|un agenda 21
|68
Find what you want!
Search Napa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC