Napa police rescue dog left in hot car

Napa police rescue dog left in hot car

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: KRON 4

On Sunday, police received a call from a citizen reporting that there was a dog in a car in the South Napa marketplace at around noon, according to the Napa Police Department's Facebook post.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRON 4.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Napa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Vallejo city employee arrested for alleged kick... 9 min We Work With ICE 141
California May Import Water from Mexico Desalin... 28 min Anonymous 3
Vallejo Farmer's Market on way out? 1 hr right fit for fred 30
Lawmakers, Jerry Brown get another pay raise 1 hr fedup2 3
California Lawmakers Consider Drone Rules 2 hr they don t care 2
Genius sculpture returning to downtown Vallejo 2 hr they don t care 3
Vallejo man arrested for allegedly running woma... 3 hr Chicken Head 2
See all Napa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Napa Forum Now

Napa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Napa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mexico
 

Napa, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,390 • Total comments across all topics: 281,893,400

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC