Napa, California, approved recycling ...

Napa, California, approved recycling center upgrades

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Recycling Today

Napa, California, City Council on has accepted a $2.4 million bid from the Canadian firm Ledcor Construction Inc. , with a branch in the city to install five metal canopies at the city's material diversion center, according to an article in the Napa Valley Register . The structures will be between 20 to 26 feet high.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Recycling Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Napa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Vallejo Chamber of Commerce supports clinic move 3 hr Mary Fukuto 78
Vallejo school board divided over LCAP budget 4 hr VHS Apache 3
Robin R. Crowder: Bishop was great for the dist... 5 hr Anonymous 1
24 Hour Fitness members may have been exposed t... 5 hr Anonymous 1
New website plugs Solano County as a wise choic... 5 hr Anonymous 1
Vallejo City Council approves contract with sea... 7 hr Singing In The Reign 12
California to stop suspending licenses for traf... 10 hr fedup2 4
See all Napa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Napa Forum Now

Napa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Napa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Tornado
  3. Wildfires
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Napa, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,725 • Total comments across all topics: 282,123,718

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC