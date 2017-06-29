Napa, California, approved recycling center upgrades
Napa, California, City Council on has accepted a $2.4 million bid from the Canadian firm Ledcor Construction Inc. , with a branch in the city to install five metal canopies at the city's material diversion center, according to an article in the Napa Valley Register . The structures will be between 20 to 26 feet high.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Recycling Today.
Add your comments below
Napa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vallejo Chamber of Commerce supports clinic move
|3 hr
|Mary Fukuto
|78
|Vallejo school board divided over LCAP budget
|4 hr
|VHS Apache
|3
|Robin R. Crowder: Bishop was great for the dist...
|5 hr
|Anonymous
|1
|24 Hour Fitness members may have been exposed t...
|5 hr
|Anonymous
|1
|New website plugs Solano County as a wise choic...
|5 hr
|Anonymous
|1
|Vallejo City Council approves contract with sea...
|7 hr
|Singing In The Reign
|12
|California to stop suspending licenses for traf...
|10 hr
|fedup2
|4
Find what you want!
Search Napa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC