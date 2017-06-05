Napa Cabernet prices at worryingly high levels
The price of Cabernet grapes in Napa is at an all-time high, with experts warning that some appellations in the region are "in jeopardy of becoming mono-varietal". As reported by Wines & Vines, prices and demand for Cabernet grapes shrunk during the 2008 recession but have been on the rise since 2010 with Napa fruit now selling for up to $7,000 a tonne.
