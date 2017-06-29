Legislators approve resolution calling for protection of Berryessa Snow Mountain National Monument
Both houses of the California Legislature recently approved a joint resolution calling the federal government to continue protecting Berryessa Snow Mountain and other national monuments in California. The joint resolution was authored by Assemblywoman Cecilia Aguiar-Curry, D-Winters, with co-authors Assemblyman Jim Wood, D-Santa Rosa; state Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa; and state Senator Mike McGuire, D-Healdsburg.
