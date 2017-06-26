Kathleen Hill: Buena Vista winery hos...

Kathleen Hill: Buena Vista winery hosts Great Gatsby Gala in July

Buena Vista winery and Jean-Charles Boisset will take you dancing into the Roaring Twenties as the entire winery turns into a 1920s destination on Saturday, July 1, all to raise $100,000 for research into Huntington's disease. Boisset became aware of this medical condition and need through his vineyard manager, Vic Aul, whose wife, Kim, was diagnosed with Huntington's about a year and a half ago.

