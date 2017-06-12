Kaiser Vallejo, Vacaville recognized for superior stroke care
Kaiser was awarded the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association's Get With The Guidelines-Stroke Gold Plus Achievement Award with Target: Stroke Honor Roll Elite Plus, officials said. The award recognizes Kaiser's commitment to providing the most appropriate stroke treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines based on the latest scientific evidence, officials said.
