Kaiser Vallejo, Vacaville recognized ...

Kaiser Vallejo, Vacaville recognized for superior stroke care

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Vallejo Times-Herald

Kaiser was awarded the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association's Get With The Guidelines-Stroke Gold Plus Achievement Award with Target: Stroke Honor Roll Elite Plus, officials said. The award recognizes Kaiser's commitment to providing the most appropriate stroke treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines based on the latest scientific evidence, officials said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Napa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Vallejo city employee arrested for alleged kick... 10 min HR Bud 64
Dave Shipley: Let VMT sail away 53 min Permanent Guests 9
Armed robbers climb through Taco Bell take-out ... 12 hr Happy Valley 5
Vallejo City Hall to hire auditor after employe... 12 hr Anonymous 5
California poised to expand tax credits for low... 13 hr No Bueno 3
Man arrested in connection with several small f... 21 hr Anonymous 1
Vallejo meetings now include police security Mon old school waterf... 32
See all Napa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Napa Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Watch for Napa County was issued at June 13 at 12:56PM PDT

Napa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Napa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
 

Napa, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,888 • Total comments across all topics: 281,735,789

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC