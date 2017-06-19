June 22 Vallejo A&E Source: Always So...

June 22 Vallejo A&E Source: Always Something to Celebrate

More than 760 athletes from 30 different counties have qualified to compete at the 2017 Special Olympics Northern California Summer Games, held this year from Friday, June 23, through Sunday, June 25, at the University of California, Davis. BIG DAY: An early congratulations to Vallejo's Lee and Marilyn St. Pierre, who celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary June 28. That's right, 25,567 days of matrimony.

Napa, CA

