Jon Riley: Finally, time for an honest conversation on Orcem
I want to start by thanking the city manager, city attorney and all of city personnel for organizing the two special meetings to hear the appeal of the Vallejo Planning Commission's decision on the Orcem project. In my 30-plus years of attending Vallejo City Council meetings, it was by far the most organized and fair process I have ever seen.
Napa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dave Shipley: Let VMT sail away
|10 hr
|Anonymous
|14
|Vallejo Farmer's Market on way out?
|10 hr
|el campesino
|16
|ICE Chief: ALL Illegal Immigrants are Eligible ...
|13 hr
|imitation mexican
|4
|Willie Brown Warns Dems: Pushing Trump Impeachm...
|14 hr
|Hi Yella
|4
|Vallejo city employee arrested for alleged kick...
|15 hr
|madoff
|81
|Vallejo city manager responds to bribery allega...
|16 hr
|wedidit
|5
|California's Gavin Newsom: Impeach Trump!
|16 hr
|Birds Landing Bob
|2
