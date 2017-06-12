Jon Riley: Finally, time for an hones...

Jon Riley: Finally, time for an honest conversation on Orcem

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Vallejo Times-Herald

I want to start by thanking the city manager, city attorney and all of city personnel for organizing the two special meetings to hear the appeal of the Vallejo Planning Commission's decision on the Orcem project. In my 30-plus years of attending Vallejo City Council meetings, it was by far the most organized and fair process I have ever seen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Napa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dave Shipley: Let VMT sail away 10 hr Anonymous 14
Vallejo Farmer's Market on way out? 10 hr el campesino 16
ICE Chief: ALL Illegal Immigrants are Eligible ... 13 hr imitation mexican 4
Willie Brown Warns Dems: Pushing Trump Impeachm... 14 hr Hi Yella 4
Vallejo city employee arrested for alleged kick... 15 hr madoff 81
Vallejo city manager responds to bribery allega... 16 hr wedidit 5
California's Gavin Newsom: Impeach Trump! 16 hr Birds Landing Bob 2
See all Napa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Napa Forum Now

Napa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Napa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
 

Napa, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,599 • Total comments across all topics: 281,770,636

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC