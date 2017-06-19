Jobless rate down in Solano, Napa in May
The unemployment rate in Solano and Napa Counties continued their downward trajectory in May, the latest state figures, released Friday, reveal. The jobless rate in Solano was 4.3 percent in May, down from 4.7 percent in April, and below the year-ago estimate of 4.9 percent, while Napa County's May jobless rate was 3.1 percent, down from 3.4 percent in April, and below the year-ago estimate of 3.6 percent.
