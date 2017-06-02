Is this $290 cabernet franc worth it?
Ovid's Hexameter is a blend of several Bordeaux grapes. Cabernet Franc made up about two-thirds of the vintage that was poured at the blind tasting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.
Comments
Add your comments below
Napa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vallejo councilmembers clash over role of dredg...
|39 min
|merry mary
|8
|Vallejo councilwoman says family contact over O...
|43 min
|And It Stinks Too
|16
|Is California's Legislature ultraliberal? Not s...
|1 hr
|2nd amendment time
|2
|CA Assembly Won't Renew Eric Holder’s $25K per ...
|1 hr
|2nd amendment time
|2
|Comment: Hold Sanctuary Cities Liable for Crimes (Sep '15)
|1 hr
|2nd amendment time
|6
|Three BART janitors swept up $365,000 in OT las...
|1 hr
|we too po
|4
|Small Businesses Cheer 'New Sheriff in Town' Af...
|3 hr
|Anon
|2
Find what you want!
Search Napa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC