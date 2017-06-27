Help Applebeea s fight childhood cancer at Vallejo, Napa, Fairfield, other locations
Vallejo's Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar is among those in the restaurant chain throughout the country raising funds to fight childhood cancer, company officials announced. For the 12th year, Applebee's is teaming with Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation through July 30, to raise money for the fight against childhood cancers, according to the announcement.
