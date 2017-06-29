Grgich Hills Estate 40th Anniversary ...

Grgich Hills Estate 40th Anniversary Chardonnay Napa Valley 2014

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Santa Barbara Independent

Think of this as delicious history in a bottle: while famed Napa pioneer Mike Grgich started his namesake winery in 1977 - hence this 40th anniversary chardonnay released this year - he also was the winemaker at Chateau Montelena when it won for its chardonnay at the infamous Judgment of Paris tasting that shocked the wine world in 1976 and established California's reputation. So that's the house and pedigree celebrated with this beautiful release that no doubt has a good fifteen-year life left, at least, but is yummy now.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Barbara Independent.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Napa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Vallejo school board divided over LCAP budget 17 min quack quack 2
Robin R. Crowder: Bishop was great for the dist... 59 min Anonymous 1
24 Hour Fitness members may have been exposed t... 1 hr Anonymous 1
New website plugs Solano County as a wise choic... 1 hr Anonymous 1
Vallejo Chamber of Commerce supports clinic move 2 hr Singing In The Reign 75
Vallejo City Council approves contract with sea... 2 hr Singing In The Reign 12
California to stop suspending licenses for traf... 6 hr fedup2 4
See all Napa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Napa Forum Now

Napa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Napa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Tornado
  3. Wildfires
  4. Mexico
  5. Iraq
 

Napa, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,632 • Total comments across all topics: 282,119,173

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC