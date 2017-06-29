Grgich Hills Estate 40th Anniversary Chardonnay Napa Valley 2014

Think of this as delicious history in a bottle: while famed Napa pioneer Mike Grgich started his namesake winery in 1977 - hence this 40th anniversary chardonnay released this year - he also was the winemaker at Chateau Montelena when it won for its chardonnay at the infamous Judgment of Paris tasting that shocked the wine world in 1976 and established California's reputation. So that's the house and pedigree celebrated with this beautiful release that no doubt has a good fifteen-year life left, at least, but is yummy now.

