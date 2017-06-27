Give pink a chance, and chill it
When the Trinchero family winery in Napa accidentally made a white zinfandel wine in the mid-1970s, they initially saw it as a troubled light red with a stuck fermentation. But the style of wine went on to become one of the most successful blush wines ever produced.
