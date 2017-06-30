Funds for Clear Lake included in budget
SACRAMENTO >> This week Governor Brown signed the 2017-2018 California State Budget into law. Among the numerous provisions of the budget are two that Assemblymember Cecilia Aguiar-Curry fought for fiercely as they are vitally important to Yolo, Napa, and Lake counties.
