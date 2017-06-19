Fairfield man accused of killing ex-w...

Fairfield man accused of killing ex-wife in court for readiness conference

A readiness conference for Fairfield man accused of killing his wife last February was continued Wednesday in Solano County Superior Court. Camden Lo, 50, who remains in Solano County Jail with a bail amount of $5 million, has since pleaded not guilty to the murder charge relating to the death of his wife, Wen-Ying Lo, 48. On Feb. 10, Fairfield police responded to a report of a domestic violence dispute at a residence in the 2000 block of Burgundy Way.

