Dixon veterans housing goes to planning commission
The commission will look over design plans for the Solano-Napa Habitat for Humanity veterans' home at 250 South Jackson St. An existing house that was built in 1895 has been demolished and Habitat for Humanity plans to build a new 2,490 square foot house in its place. The six-bedroom, three-bath dwelling that will house six veterans is a collaboration between Habitat for Humanity, Community Action North Bay , Solano County and the city of Dixon.
