Disaster Loans Still Available for Firms in Bay Area
California business owners have received millions in loans to help them recover from the storms that occurred in February and more is available in some Bay Area counties, Small Business Administration officials said Friday. Business owners in Alameda, Napa, San Mateo, Santa Clara and Sonoma counties in the Bay Area as well as owners in Monterey and Santa Cruz counties are eligible.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Bay Area.
Add your comments below
Napa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Democrats Have No Alternative to Nancy Pelosi
|1 hr
|Anonymous
|1
|Solano College 4-year degree program represents...
|1 hr
|Anonymous
|1
|Moving Solano Forward is transitioning to actio...
|1 hr
|Anonymous
|1
|Gary W. Smith: Destiny's handmaiden
|1 hr
|Anonymous
|1
|Vallejo firefighters put out half acre blaze on MI
|1 hr
|Anonymous
|1
|California Pays Other States to Take Excess Sol...
|1 hr
|Bareback J
|3
|Vallejo city employee arrested for alleged kick...
|1 hr
|privprick
|160
Find what you want!
Search Napa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC