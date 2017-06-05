Dinner with Friends
Matt Bolus of 404 Kitchen cooks at Farmstead on Saturday, June 9. Reception, 6pm; dinner, 7pm. $135, includes wine pairings.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bohemian.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Napa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vallejo meetings now include police security
|1 hr
|Tony Fukuto
|19
|New exhibit opens for Friday Art Walk in Vallejo
|4 hr
|People Get Ready
|9
|New FUSE fellow ready to help Vallejo (Oct '16)
|4 hr
|Counting Cornflakes
|60
|Hundreds show up as emotions run high at Orcem ...
|7 hr
|Mary Fukuto
|87
|Ryan Messano: A council surprise
|15 hr
|JesusH
|26
|HELP STOP UNJUST Persecutions of TAXPAYERS in A... (Jul '13)
|18 hr
|un agenda 21
|68
|Legalize,tax Cockfighting in Vallejo Agri zonings (May '13)
|18 hr
|un agenda 21
|136
Find what you want!
Search Napa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC