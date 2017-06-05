Dinner with Friends

Dinner with Friends

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Bohemian.com

Matt Bolus of 404 Kitchen cooks at Farmstead on Saturday, June 9. Reception, 6pm; dinner, 7pm. $135, includes wine pairings.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bohemian.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Napa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Vallejo meetings now include police security 1 hr Tony Fukuto 19
New exhibit opens for Friday Art Walk in Vallejo 4 hr People Get Ready 9
New FUSE fellow ready to help Vallejo (Oct '16) 4 hr Counting Cornflakes 60
Hundreds show up as emotions run high at Orcem ... 7 hr Mary Fukuto 87
Ryan Messano: A council surprise 15 hr JesusH 26
HELP STOP UNJUST Persecutions of TAXPAYERS in A... (Jul '13) 18 hr un agenda 21 68
Poll Legalize,tax Cockfighting in Vallejo Agri zonings (May '13) 18 hr un agenda 21 136
See all Napa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Napa Forum Now

Napa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Napa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Microsoft
  2. South Korea
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
 

Napa, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,204 • Total comments across all topics: 281,608,480

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC