Design for veteransa home approved in...

Design for veteransa home approved in Dixon

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Reporter

Several design plans received approval from the Dixon Planning Commission, including the design for a veterans housing project to be built by Solano-Napa Habitat for Humanity. The commission voted 4-1 Tuesday to approve a design plan for a 2,490-square-foot six-bedroom, three-bath home for veterans at 250 South Jackson St. Commission chair Kevin Johnson recused himself because he assisted with the sale of the property.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Napa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Firefighters contain Vallejo blaze started by car 47 min GEE 6
A conservative lawmaker is running for Californ... 2 hr GEE 3
California to Grant $20 Million to Planned Pare... 2 hr good luck 6
Two Vallejo residents arrested for alleged crim... 2 hr good luck 2
Oklahoma officials, others dispute California c... 2 hr good luck 2
Texas, three more states on California's banned... 2 hr good luck 2
California Advances Proposal To Pay Down Pensio... 2 hr good luck 2
See all Napa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Napa Forum Now

Napa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Napa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Syria
  4. Cuba
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Napa, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,125 • Total comments across all topics: 281,966,137

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC