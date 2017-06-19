Design for veteransa home approved in Dixon
Several design plans received approval from the Dixon Planning Commission, including the design for a veterans housing project to be built by Solano-Napa Habitat for Humanity. The commission voted 4-1 Tuesday to approve a design plan for a 2,490-square-foot six-bedroom, three-bath home for veterans at 250 South Jackson St. Commission chair Kevin Johnson recused himself because he assisted with the sale of the property.
