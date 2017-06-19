Delicate Supports BottleRock 2017 with Martin AudioBy Brainstorm Media - " 6/22/2017

For the fifth year in a row, Delicate Productions provided audio, lighting and video for the BottleRock Festival in Napa, California, supplying Martin Audio speaker systems for the main stage and three other stages. BottleRock is by now a popular and well-established three-day celebration of music, gourmet cuisine and drink with an eclectic musical lineup of over 70 bands that included Foo Fighters, Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, Maroon 5, Macklemore & Ryan Lewis, Modest Mouse, Ben Harper, Mavis Staples, Ani DiFranco and Gavin DeGraw, just for openers.

