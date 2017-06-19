Delicate Productions Deploys Martin A...

Delicate Productions Deploys Martin Audio For BottleRock 2017

For the fifth year in a row, Delicate Productions provided audio, lighting and video for the BottleRock Festival in Napa, California, supplying Martin Audio loudspeakers for the main stage and three other stages. BottleRock is a three-day celebration of music, gourmet cuisine and drink with an eclectic musical lineup of over 70 bands that included Foo Fighters, Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, Maroon 5, Macklemore & Ryan Lewis, Modest Mouse, Ben Harper, Mavis Staples, Ani DiFranco and Gavin DeGraw.

