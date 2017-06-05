Culbertson's Jazz Getaway returns to ...

Culbertson's Jazz Getaway returns to Napa

Brian Culbertson's Napa Valley Jazz Getaway brings the smoothest of jazz to Wine Country. Now in its sixth year, the five-day food, wine and music festival runs through Sunday, June 11, with performances by Marcus Miller , Candy Dulfer , the Whispers, Peabo Bryson , Regina Belle and more than a dozen others.

