Culbertson's Jazz Getaway returns to Napa
Brian Culbertson's Napa Valley Jazz Getaway brings the smoothest of jazz to Wine Country. Now in its sixth year, the five-day food, wine and music festival runs through Sunday, June 11, with performances by Marcus Miller , Candy Dulfer , the Whispers, Peabo Bryson , Regina Belle and more than a dozen others.
