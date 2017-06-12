Courtwatch: Schrader Cellars Sues to ...

Courtwatch: Schrader Cellars Sues to Protect "Double Diamond" Trademark

A Napa Valley winery is suing a former partner over the ownership of the trademark name of one of its wines. Schrader Cellars LLC of Calistoga on June 5 filed the lawsuit against Midsummer Cellars LLC of St. Helena to have Midsummer Cellar's name removed as a joint owner of the trademark "Double Diamond," according to a lawsuit filed June 5 in Napa.

