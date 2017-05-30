County volunteer czar says 'life is anything you want it to be' after 50
Tina Chechaourka comes home each night and calls out to her three dogs - the last, her favorite - she calls out to in heaven. The 54-year-old Chechaourka says the death of her beloved Chihuahua, Hannah, in April may have been the lowest she has been in life, and that says a lot for a woman who has survived breast cancer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Republic.
Add your comments below
Napa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vallejo councilwoman says family contact over O...
|4 hr
|Mary Fukuto
|14
|Jerry Brown Heads To China For Climate Change T...
|9 hr
|Wanglow
|3
|California Affordable Housing Legislation Moves...
|9 hr
|Elephant
|5
|California court: Judges must evaluate juror bi...
|16 hr
|democrats are racist
|2
|CA Community Colleges Urging Dreamers To Apply ...
|16 hr
|money
|2
|Villaraigosa: Think immigrants cost California?...
|16 hr
|yes he is
|2
|Pearlman bids adieu
|18 hr
|what would rumi do
|6
Find what you want!
Search Napa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC