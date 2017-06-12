Construction on new Napa County jail facility begins
NAPA >> Napa County officials broke ground on a new correctional re-entry facility during a ceremony Friday afternoon at 2300 Napa-Vallejo Highway, organizers announced. The 72-bed, 23,000-square-foot facility, will help reduce recidivism by providing lower level offenders with opportunities for employment and education through structured programs and services that decrease the long-term need for expensive jail beds, officials said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.
Add your comments below
Napa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Armed robbers climb through Taco Bell take-out ...
|1 min
|Happy Valley
|5
|Vallejo city employee arrested for alleged kick...
|14 min
|FBI Fan
|50
|Vallejo City Hall to hire auditor after employe...
|19 min
|Anonymous
|5
|California poised to expand tax credits for low...
|1 hr
|No Bueno
|3
|Dave Shipley: Let VMT sail away
|2 hr
|Southside Johnny
|6
|Man arrested in connection with several small f...
|9 hr
|Anonymous
|1
|Vallejo meetings now include police security
|13 hr
|old school waterf...
|32
Find what you want!
Search Napa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC