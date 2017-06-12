Construction on new Napa County jail ...

Construction on new Napa County jail facility begins

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Vallejo Times-Herald

NAPA >> Napa County officials broke ground on a new correctional re-entry facility during a ceremony Friday afternoon at 2300 Napa-Vallejo Highway, organizers announced. The 72-bed, 23,000-square-foot facility, will help reduce recidivism by providing lower level offenders with opportunities for employment and education through structured programs and services that decrease the long-term need for expensive jail beds, officials said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Napa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Armed robbers climb through Taco Bell take-out ... 1 min Happy Valley 5
Vallejo city employee arrested for alleged kick... 14 min FBI Fan 50
Vallejo City Hall to hire auditor after employe... 19 min Anonymous 5
California poised to expand tax credits for low... 1 hr No Bueno 3
Dave Shipley: Let VMT sail away 2 hr Southside Johnny 6
Man arrested in connection with several small f... 9 hr Anonymous 1
Vallejo meetings now include police security 13 hr old school waterf... 32
See all Napa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Napa Forum Now

Napa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Napa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Iran
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Microsoft
 

Napa, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,112 • Total comments across all topics: 281,723,657

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC