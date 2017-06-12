Construction on new Napa County jail facility begins

NAPA >> Napa County officials broke ground on a new correctional re-entry facility during a ceremony Friday afternoon at 2300 Napa-Vallejo Highway, organizers announced. The 72-bed, 23,000-square-foot facility, will help reduce recidivism by providing lower level offenders with opportunities for employment and education through structured programs and services that decrease the long-term need for expensive jail beds, officials said.

