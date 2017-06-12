Coming to Marin: Gott's Roadside

Gott's Roadside is expanding its iconic brand to three new locations this year, bringing the total number of eateries to seven. In addition to locations in St. Helena, Napa, San Francisco, and Palo Alto, the company will open another San Francisco location in the International Airport terminal in July, followed this fall with a location in Greenbrae, and another in Walnut Creek close to the Broadway Plaza, a popular shopping center.

