Comedian Kathy Griffin Has Appearances Canceled In Napa, Grass...
Kathy Griffin at her tearful press conference Friday, June 2, 2017 in Woodland Hills, CA, with her attorney Lisa Bloom. While some are going to argue that Americans are generally forgiving and everyone except OJ Simpson can ultimately have a comeback, fans and non-fans remain upset about Kathy Griffin's controversial photoshoot with photographer Tyler Shields depicting the bloodied, decapitated head of President Trump.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sfist.
Add your comments below
Napa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ryan Messano: A council surprise
|3 min
|im mr vallejo
|16
|Vallejo councilmembers clash over role of dredg...
|8 min
|im mr vallejo
|43
|Trial date set for Vallejo man accused of fatal...
|10 hr
|Hooter
|1
|California judges want to decriminalize traffic...
|10 hr
|Anonk
|3
|Vallejo police investigate weekend homicide
|10 hr
|Happy Valley
|9
|Vallejo suffers ninth homicide of year
|10 hr
|Darwin rules
|2
|Irregularities Alleged In California Democratic...
|10 hr
|berny got shafted
|2
Find what you want!
Search Napa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC