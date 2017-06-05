Comedian Kathy Griffin Has Appearances Canceled In Napa, Grass...

Kathy Griffin at her tearful press conference Friday, June 2, 2017 in Woodland Hills, CA, with her attorney Lisa Bloom. While some are going to argue that Americans are generally forgiving and everyone except OJ Simpson can ultimately have a comeback, fans and non-fans remain upset about Kathy Griffin's controversial photoshoot with photographer Tyler Shields depicting the bloodied, decapitated head of President Trump.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sfist.