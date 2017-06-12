Budget includes funds for reconstruct...

Budget includes funds for reconstruction of rural Yolo bridge

Friday Read more: Davis Enterprise

The newly passed state budget includes $800,000 for much-needed repairs to the Yolo County Road 40 low-water bridge, secured by state Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa, and Assemblywoman Cecilia Aguiar-Curry, D-Winters. "The 2015 Rocky Fire was one of several wildfires in the past few years to have caused tremendous damage in both my Senate and former Assembly District," Dodd said in a news release.

