Arson suspect to appear in court

A 65-year-old man of the City of Hercules is said to appear in court on June 27 for being the suspect of starting two wildland fires this past weekend in Lake County. The man, Merrill C. Brown, was arrested this week that took a group effort from Cal Fire Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit, other local personnel, and law enforcement.

