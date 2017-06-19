Arson suspect to appear in court

Arson suspect to appear in court

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Lake County Record-Bee

A 65-year-old man of the City of Hercules is said to appear in court on June 27 for being the suspect of starting two wildland fires this past weekend in Lake County. The man, Merrill C. Brown, was arrested this week that took a group effort from Cal Fire Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit, other local personnel, and law enforcement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lake County Record-Bee.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Napa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Vallejo public asked to give input on next supt. 2 hr Oh Thats Different 3
Firefighters contain Vallejo blaze started by car 3 hr GEE 11
California to Grant $20 Million to Planned Pare... 3 hr Anonymous 9
A conservative lawmaker is running for Californ... 8 hr Vallejo Toasted 5
Vallejo city employee arrested for alleged kick... 8 hr Lou 156
Two Vallejo residents arrested for alleged crim... 13 hr good luck 2
Oklahoma officials, others dispute California c... 13 hr good luck 2
See all Napa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Napa Forum Now

Napa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Napa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. U.S. Open
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
 

Napa, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,806 • Total comments across all topics: 281,976,740

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC