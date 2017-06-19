Arson suspect to appear in court
A 65-year-old man of the City of Hercules is said to appear in court on June 27 for being the suspect of starting two wildland fires this past weekend in Lake County. The man, Merrill C. Brown, was arrested this week that took a group effort from Cal Fire Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit, other local personnel, and law enforcement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lake County Record-Bee.
Add your comments below
Napa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vallejo public asked to give input on next supt.
|2 hr
|Oh Thats Different
|3
|Firefighters contain Vallejo blaze started by car
|3 hr
|GEE
|11
|California to Grant $20 Million to Planned Pare...
|3 hr
|Anonymous
|9
|A conservative lawmaker is running for Californ...
|8 hr
|Vallejo Toasted
|5
|Vallejo city employee arrested for alleged kick...
|8 hr
|Lou
|156
|Two Vallejo residents arrested for alleged crim...
|13 hr
|good luck
|2
|Oklahoma officials, others dispute California c...
|13 hr
|good luck
|2
Find what you want!
Search Napa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC