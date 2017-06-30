Aguiar-Curry names Napa man Veteran of Year for 4th District
A Napa County man who enlisted in the Marines after 9/11 and had a tour or duty in Iraq during his six years of service was named Veteran of the Year for the 4th Assembly District. Assemblywoman Cecilia Aguiar-Curry, D-Winters, announced her choice of Bernie A. Narvaez on Thursday.
