A wine lover's weekend escape in Paso...

A wine lover's weekend escape in Paso Robles

Next Story Prev Story
35 min ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

Last fall I craved Perugia's peaceful tranquillity but I didn't want the jet lag. What to do? Instead of a 12-hour flight to Italy I drove to Paso Robles in less than four.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Napa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Vallejo City Council approves contract with sea... 1 hr the old chinaman 5
CalPERS just lost a lawsuit at the U.S. Supreme... 2 hr first things first 6
Vallejo school supply drive for teachers is in ... 2 hr feeling the bern 4
California to stop suspending licenses for traf... 2 hr unicorn cluster 2
News Vacaville council tables pride month proclamations 3 hr unicorn cluster 5
Vallejo Chamber of Commerce supports clinic move 4 hr Tony Fukuto 74
July 2017 Events Jun 25 howefortunate 1
See all Napa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Napa Forum Now

Napa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Napa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Mexico
  3. Sarah Palin
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Napa, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,344 • Total comments across all topics: 282,110,074

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC