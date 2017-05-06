YELP: Top wine tasting tours in Napa ...

YELP: Top wine tasting tours in Napa and Sonoma County

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday May 6 Read more: KRON 4

Summer is around the corner and with temperatures rising, now is the time for those who are old enough to enjoy some delicious wine in Napa and Sonoma County. Wine tasting is a popular choice among those who venture out in the area, and both locations have a good amount of tours that would allow you to quench your thirst without getting in your car.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRON 4.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Napa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ravi C. Shankar: A bogus claim 54 min Big Don 12
Mimi Cohn: Keep Blue Rock open 2 hr dont golf dont care 9
Constance Beutel: Understated coverage 4 hr Huh 5
Jeff Carlson: Cannabis monkeys 4 hr Anonymous 6
California Has 6 of Top 10 Worst Cities for Smo... 4 hr Anonymous 3
California's broadband policy allows it to be a... 9 hr answer please 2
Vallejo residents seek pothole repair via PB vote Sun Anonymous 6
See all Napa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Napa Forum Now

Napa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Napa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Iran
  4. Egypt
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Napa, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,980 • Total comments across all topics: 280,870,252

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC