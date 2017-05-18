Wyndham Hotel Group Celebrates its AH&LA Stars of the Industry John...

Maria Ortiz, restaurant supervisor at the Wyndham Houston Medical Center, and John Evans, general manager at Silverado Resort & Spa, a Dolce Hotel, were honored at the AH&LA's annual Stars of the Industry awards ceremony in Washington, DC. These associates - both an important part of Wyndham Hotel Group, the hotel giant with an unmatched global presence of nearly 8,000 hotels - are shining examples of Wyndham's Count on Me! service philosophy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hospitality Net.