Wyndham Hotel Group Celebrates its AH&LA Stars of the Industry John...

Maria Ortiz, restaurant supervisor at the Wyndham Houston Medical Center, and John Evans, general manager at Silverado Resort & Spa, a Dolce Hotel, were honored at the AH&LA's annual Stars of the Industry awards ceremony in Washington, DC. These associates - both an important part of Wyndham Hotel Group, the hotel giant with an unmatched global presence of nearly 8,000 hotels - are shining examples of Wyndham's Count on Me! service philosophy.

