Wyndham Hotel Group Celebrates its AH&LA Stars of the Industry John...
Maria Ortiz, restaurant supervisor at the Wyndham Houston Medical Center, and John Evans, general manager at Silverado Resort & Spa, a Dolce Hotel, were honored at the AH&LA's annual Stars of the Industry awards ceremony in Washington, DC. These associates - both an important part of Wyndham Hotel Group, the hotel giant with an unmatched global presence of nearly 8,000 hotels - are shining examples of Wyndham's Count on Me! service philosophy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hospitality Net.
Add your comments below
Napa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Fresh Air Vallejo an Income Stream?
|2 hr
|Southside Johnny
|2
|Vallejo City Manager says appeal will be heard ...
|3 hr
|Search This
|46
|Reward increases for information on animal slay...
|3 hr
|goat herders
|3
|Adding downtown color to Vallejo
|3 hr
|what color
|4
|Andy Jarvis: Substitute madness
|4 hr
|Blame a teacher
|2
|Morgan Lindsay Hannigan: Follow the money
|4 hr
|another connected...
|2
|Stop Taxing the Rich=World Piece
|7 hr
|Official Newsline...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Napa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC