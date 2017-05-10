What To Drink Now: Wine Day Chardonnay

What To Drink Now: Wine Day Chardonnay

Jackson Family's South African white Capensis uses both French oak and stainless steel fermentation. The 10 months of aging on the lees develops nice concentration and texture.

