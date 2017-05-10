Victory -- Criminal Case Against Father Linton Dismissed
Contact: Alexandra Snyder, Life Legal Defense Foundation , 202-717-7371 NAPA, Calif., May 12, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- Life Legal Defense Foundation Senior Staff Counsel Allison Aranda was in court yesterday on behalf of Father James Linton, the Anglican priest who was arrested outside of a San Bernardino Planned Parenthood on October 7, 2016. At no time was Father Linton on Planned Parenthood's property - but that did not stop the abortion facility's director from calling the police and having Linton taken into custody.
