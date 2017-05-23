Vallejo residents asked to weigh in on parking
The city of Vallejo is interested in hearing feedback from residents about the proposed parking fees in the downtown, and along the waterfront in the ferry parking surface lots and garage. Citizens are encouraged to utilize the city's Open City Hall online forum to offer opinions about the parking fees.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.
Add your comments below
Napa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vallejo City Council has a full agenda Tuesday
|9 min
|Mrs Shihsquee ova...
|11
|Paula Bauer: Nothing unfair about looking out f...
|2 hr
|whats that smell
|18
|Vallejo groups to rally in support of resolution
|3 hr
|Wanglow
|16
|California May Bar Landlords From Reporting Imm...
|4 hr
|came in legally 1963
|7
|Orcem union buster in Ireland
|4 hr
|vallejo union member
|39
|Occupy Silicon Valley: The next populist movement
|6 hr
|hockey stick
|2
|Students monitor health of Solano waterways
|6 hr
|hockey stick
|2
Find what you want!
Search Napa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC