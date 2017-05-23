Vallejo residents asked to weigh in o...

Vallejo residents asked to weigh in on parking

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Vallejo Times-Herald

The city of Vallejo is interested in hearing feedback from residents about the proposed parking fees in the downtown, and along the waterfront in the ferry parking surface lots and garage. Citizens are encouraged to utilize the city's Open City Hall online forum to offer opinions about the parking fees.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Napa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Vallejo City Council has a full agenda Tuesday 9 min Mrs Shihsquee ova... 11
Paula Bauer: Nothing unfair about looking out f... 2 hr whats that smell 18
Vallejo groups to rally in support of resolution 3 hr Wanglow 16
California May Bar Landlords From Reporting Imm... 4 hr came in legally 1963 7
Orcem union buster in Ireland 4 hr vallejo union member 39
Occupy Silicon Valley: The next populist movement 6 hr hockey stick 2
News Students monitor health of Solano waterways 6 hr hockey stick 2
See all Napa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Napa Forum Now

Napa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Napa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
 

Napa, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,773 • Total comments across all topics: 281,232,527

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC