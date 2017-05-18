Vallejo public hearing on area future set for Thursday
A hearing is planned in Vallejo on Thursday May 18 offering the public the chance to comment on the Draft Plan Bay Area 2040 – the region's long-range transportation and housing “roadmap,” organizers announced. The Metropolitan Transportation Commission and the Association of Bay Area Governments already held such hearings in Fairfield and Napa, as part of a series being held in all nine Bay Area counties through May 22. The Vallejo meeting is scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 18 at the Vallejo Naval and Historical Museum, Hall of History, located at 734 Marin Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.
Add your comments below
Napa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A shakeup that's good for Vallejo
|8 min
|PelosiConsulting
|13
|Reward increases for information on animal slay...
|3 hr
|quick fix
|2
|Falling for a fixer-upper (Jan '16)
|7 hr
|WW_JD_D
|63
|Vallejo City Manager says appeal will be heard ...
|13 hr
|just ask me
|44
|Measure K extension passes in Vallejo
|13 hr
|obamas fingerprints
|2
|Jerry Brown: California Taxpayers are 'Freeload...
|14 hr
|Anonkk
|3
|Lanusse named interim GVRD general manager
|14 hr
|obamas fingerprints
|2
Find what you want!
Search Napa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC