Vallejo City Manager says appeal will be heard in council chambers
Vallejo City Manager Daniel Keen issued a statement last week confirming a series of council meetings - called to hear an appeal of a proposed project in south Vallejo - will be held at City Hall as planned. Keen wrote in an email to the Times-Herald that city staff considered various meeting locations for the Vallejo City Council as it meets to decide an appeal from the Vallejo Marine Terminal and Orcem Americas.
