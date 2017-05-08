Vallejo artista s work ubiquitous aro...

Vallejo artista s work ubiquitous around town

Vallejo artist Miro Salazar, with part of his utility box painting peering over his shoulder, holds a copy of his first contract art job upon arriving in Vallejo - the masthead of the Times-Herald. When Ramiro “Miro” Salazar first came to live in Vallejo in 1985, one of his first art commissions was the Times-Herald masthead, but you don't have to dig out an old newspaper to see his familiar style, because it's all over the city.

