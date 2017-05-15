U2 has this summer's most in-demand t...

U2 has this summer's most in-demand tour, according to StubHub

StubHub has revealed its list of the top 10 tours of this summer , and U2 's just-launched trek celebrating the 30th anniversary of its classic album The Joshua Tree tops the tally. The list is based on total sales on the ticketing platform for U.S. tour dates from Memorial Day through Labor Day.

