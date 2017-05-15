Tourism key to selling Mendocino County wines, industry watcher says
It can take decades for vines and the people tending them to consistently create wine that consumers want to drink. But it takes maybe a minute for most wine drinkers to decide which bottle full of careful cultivating, fermenting and blending they will buy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ukiah Daily Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Napa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tamara Brandstater: The right path
|2 hr
|Sheep Herder
|18
|Orcem locked out union
|3 hr
|little squee
|16
|Neighborhood Rising opens office in downtown Va...
|4 hr
|Anonymous
|13
|Jeff Carlson: Stick a fork in VMT/Orcem
|6 hr
|breathe
|32
|Union says VMT/ORCEM not good jobs
|6 hr
|GOB EXpress
|34
|Trump's P M S Issue?
|8 hr
|Sam
|6
|Is Barack Obama ..... (Jan '09)
|10 hr
|love it
|7
Find what you want!
Search Napa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC