Thousands participate in 23Rd annual Bike To Work Day

Thursday May 11

More than 400 "energizer stations" have been set up throughout the Bay Area today for thousands of commuters who are riding their bicycles to work as part of the 23rd annual Bike to Work Day. The stations, which hand out tote bags with free gifts like beverages and snacks, are spread out over Sonoma, Solano, Napa, Marin, Alameda, Contra Costa, San Mateo and Santa Clara counties, as well as San Francisco.

