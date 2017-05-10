Team Superstores being sold, owner Ross retiring

After 23 years as one of Vallejo's biggest business owners and most generous philanthropists, Ken Ross of Team Superstores is selling his dealership, the Napa resident said this week. “There are a lot of different reasons,” said Ross, 57. “I want to spend more time with my daughter over the next two years, before she heads off to college.” Ross said he learned Friday that he had a firm deal with Shaun Del Grande - owner of a group of dealerships in the South Bay.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.