Sonoma to Napa bus service to end June 30

A public hearing about the discontinuation of VINE bus service to Napa is set for 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 17 at the Soscol Gateway Transit Center office at 625 Burnell St. in Napa. If you have noticed the "Vine" buses around Sonoma and wonder who rides them, the answer may soon be, "no one."

