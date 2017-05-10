Solano Republican Assembly meeting on Monday
The Solano Republican Assembly will host a meeting, 7 to 9 p.m., May 15, at Denny's in Cordelia, 260 Pitman Road, Fairfield. She was recently elected to the Napa city council and has been active in many social awareness issues such as informing the public about child trafficking and training about disaster preparedness.
