Sales Are Open at Brioso Reserve, a N...

Sales Are Open at Brioso Reserve, a New Community in Napa, Calif.

Next Story Prev Story
19 min ago Read more: World News Report

Neighborhood by Lafferty Communities and Presidio Residential Capital Offering 18 Environmentally Friendly, Single-Story Homes in the Heart of Wine Country Lafferty Communities and Presidio Residential Capital announced that sales are open at Brioso Reserve , a new exclusive neighborhood offering 18 luxury homes on 7.19 acres in Napa Valley. "These one-of-a-kind homes on a private cul-de-sac offer the best of California living," said Rick Lafferty, president and CEO of Lafferty Communities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Napa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Vallejo City Council set to review VMT/Orcem ap... 2 hr sams friend fukuto 29
Matthew J. Ceryes: Selective outrage 2 hr sams friend fukuto 3
Vallejo senior center raises $50,000 4 hr sams friend fukuto 4
JD Miller: A problem we can’t ignore 7 hr history of crying 4
Joey Carrizales: Homeless victimized again 8 hr tony and sammie 22
Nancy Pelosi 'Feels the Bern' from Pro-Sanders ... 12 hr Anonymous 1
California May Place 'Third Gender' Option on S... 12 hr Anonymous 1
See all Napa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Napa Forum Now

Napa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Napa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Napa, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,635 • Total comments across all topics: 280,723,061

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC