Sales Are Open at Brioso Reserve, a New Community in Napa, Calif.
Neighborhood by Lafferty Communities and Presidio Residential Capital Offering 18 Environmentally Friendly, Single-Story Homes in the Heart of Wine Country Lafferty Communities and Presidio Residential Capital announced that sales are open at Brioso Reserve , a new exclusive neighborhood offering 18 luxury homes on 7.19 acres in Napa Valley. "These one-of-a-kind homes on a private cul-de-sac offer the best of California living," said Rick Lafferty, president and CEO of Lafferty Communities.
