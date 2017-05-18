Riesling and Grilled Buffalo Chicken ...

Riesling and Grilled Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

Next Story Prev Story
22 min ago Read more: The Community Voice

I have to admit it I love Buffalo Hot Wings. Spicy, crispy, chewy little nuggets that leave your face and fingers red and your tongue on a low simmer I mean, what's not to love? Unfortunately those delicious little deep-fried gems do not live up to the promise of healthy eating which one often associates with the consumption of chicken.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Community Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Napa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Falling for a fixer-upper (Jan '16) 2 hr talk about enraged 62
A shakeup that's good for Vallejo 6 hr Barnabas 12
Vallejo City Manager says appeal will be heard ... 6 hr just ask me 44
News Measure K extension passes in Vallejo 6 hr obamas fingerprints 2
Jerry Brown: California Taxpayers are 'Freeload... 6 hr Anonkk 3
Lanusse named interim GVRD general manager 7 hr obamas fingerprints 2
Refugees could get special breaks in California 7 hr obamas fingerprints 2
See all Napa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Napa Forum Now

Napa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Napa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Afghanistan
 

Napa, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,080 • Total comments across all topics: 281,106,756

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC